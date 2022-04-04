Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,859 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,243 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $5,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Teleflex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Teleflex by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 110 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Teleflex by 3,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 120 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Teleflex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Teleflex in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $383.00 to $378.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $373.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $391.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Teleflex from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $399.55.

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $354.82 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $330.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $338.52. The company has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1 year low of $289.00 and a 1 year high of $449.38.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.07. Teleflex had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $761.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.28%.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

