Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stock Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $5,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 930.2% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 64.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RY opened at $109.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $91.14 and a 52-week high of $119.41.

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.37 billion during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 18.28%. On average, equities analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.944 per share. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.27%.

RY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$146.00 to C$162.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$152.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.34.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

