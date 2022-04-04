Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $4.71 Million Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $4,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSN. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 133.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,439,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,568,000 after buying an additional 1,393,526 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,187,000. Community Bank of Raymore acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,402,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,271,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 117.6% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 386,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,472,000 after purchasing an additional 208,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSN shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.22.

In related news, insider Jason Nichol sold 11,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total value of $1,117,621.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Shane Miller sold 5,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $484,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 89,290 shares of company stock worth $8,558,443. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $91.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.78. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.88 and a twelve month high of $100.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.04.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.16%.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

