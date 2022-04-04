Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 9,029 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,029 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 1.63% of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF worth $5,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 309,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,608,000 after purchasing an additional 33,295 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 77,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 78,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ROBT opened at $47.32 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.04 and its 200 day moving average is $51.91. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.63 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%.

