Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 1,548 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,629 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $5,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ross Stores by 607.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Ross Stores by 185.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 637 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

ROST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reduced their target price on Ross Stores from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Ross Stores from $137.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $113.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.82.

ROST opened at $90.61 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $84.44 and a one year high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.51%.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

