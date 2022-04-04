Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.83.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Jamf from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get Jamf alerts:

NASDAQ JAMF traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 459,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,044. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.63 and a beta of 0.62. Jamf has a 52 week low of $27.77 and a 52 week high of $49.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.