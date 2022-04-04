Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on J. Berenberg Bank lowered Jacobs Engineering Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Engineering Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $161.56.

Jacobs Engineering Group stock traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $139.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 489,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,625. Jacobs Engineering Group has a fifty-two week low of $114.11 and a fifty-two week high of $149.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.76.

Jacobs Engineering Group ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.53%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 310.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 116.2% during the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

