Isoray (NYSE:ISR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Isoray (NYSE:ISR – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

ISR stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.37. 1,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,903. Isoray has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $1.21.

IsoRay, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of isotope-based medical products and devices. The firm focuses on the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases. Its core product is Cesium-131, a radioisotope for the treatment of malignant tumors.

