iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) Sets New 1-Year High at $55.83

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $55.83 and last traded at $55.71, with a volume of 71764 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.36.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.37.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EWW. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $491,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $581,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 164,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,959,000 after buying an additional 8,227 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 6,055 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

