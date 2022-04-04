iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Bought by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 22,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 5,251 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 190,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,983,000 after acquiring an additional 6,057 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 759,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,792,000 after acquiring an additional 28,216 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 512,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,495,000 after acquiring an additional 14,547 shares during the period. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 173,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,162,000 after acquiring an additional 15,926 shares during the period.

Shares of EFG stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $96.96. The stock had a trading volume of 496,710 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.37.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

