iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 171,848 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 1,587,257 shares.The stock last traded at $77.87 and had previously closed at $76.30.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.29.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,392,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $363,227,000 after buying an additional 1,127,225 shares during the last quarter. Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $85,730,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the third quarter worth $11,240,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,800,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $231,621,000 after buying an additional 122,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 323.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 156,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,935,000 after buying an additional 119,455 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

