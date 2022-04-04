iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000.

NASDAQ:IMCV opened at $69.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.78. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $60.88 and a 52 week high of $70.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%.

