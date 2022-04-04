iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,538 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 462.3% during the fourth quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 131.8% in the third quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 18.9% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 994.1% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $165,000.

IEMG opened at $56.47 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.91. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.41 and a fifty-two week high of $68.18.

