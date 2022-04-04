Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Iron Mountain from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iron Mountain has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.75.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IRM traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.55. 11,776 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,401,333. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a PE ratio of 36.28 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.46. Iron Mountain has a one year low of $36.93 and a one year high of $56.51.

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Iron Mountain will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.6185 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 159.36%.

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deirdre Evens sold 29,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,597,035.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total transaction of $31,142.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 113,281 shares of company stock valued at $5,689,503. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRM. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 58.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,055,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,761 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 79.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 60,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 26,779 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 28.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 96,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 21,489 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 4.3% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 39,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 30.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iron Mountain Company Profile (Get Rating)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.