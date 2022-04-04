IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.56 Billion

Brokerages predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) will report $3.56 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for IQVIA’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.57 billion and the lowest is $3.53 billion. IQVIA posted sales of $3.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that IQVIA will report full-year sales of $14.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.72 billion to $14.90 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $16.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.96 billion to $16.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow IQVIA.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IQV shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of IQVIA from $261.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of IQVIA from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.39.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IQV. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 4.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,963,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $718,099,000 after purchasing an additional 137,580 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 9.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 815,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $197,681,000 after acquiring an additional 67,108 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 8.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 95,825 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,221,000 after acquiring an additional 7,116 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IQV traded up $9.10 on Tuesday, reaching $240.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,399,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,371. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $231.33 and a 200 day moving average of $248.59. The stock has a market cap of $45.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.46. IQVIA has a 12-month low of $199.00 and a 12-month high of $285.61.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

