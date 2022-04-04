Invesco High Income Trust II to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:VLT)

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0964 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of Invesco High Income Trust II stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.57. The stock had a trading volume of 40,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,410. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.73. Invesco High Income Trust II has a fifty-two week low of $11.86 and a fifty-two week high of $15.34.

Get Invesco High Income Trust II alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VLT. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 26.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Invesco High Income Trust II by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco High Income Trust II by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco High Income Trust II in the 4th quarter worth about $912,000. 30.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.