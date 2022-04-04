Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Purchased by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,397 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTU. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 537.2% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,137,235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $613,550,000 after purchasing an additional 958,753 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Intuit by 210.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 646,831 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $348,972,000 after purchasing an additional 438,702 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $181,491,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 2,692.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 313,801 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $201,843,000 after purchasing an additional 302,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,720,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,392,825,000 after purchasing an additional 295,602 shares in the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INTU stock traded up $19.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $503.63. 57,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,984,805. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $385.66 and a fifty-two week high of $716.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $142.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $493.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $564.49.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.26). Intuit had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.03%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INTU shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price objective on the stock. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $696.00 to $588.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $623.45.

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total transaction of $9,112,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total value of $28,162,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,654 shares of company stock valued at $37,450,892 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

