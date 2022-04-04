Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Bought by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,651 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $2,065,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Intuit by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,408 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,770,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 675 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,286 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Finally, Acas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $868,000. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INTU traded up $10.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $494.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,984,805. The business’s 50-day moving average is $493.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $564.49. The company has a market capitalization of $139.71 billion, a PE ratio of 61.73, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $385.66 and a 52-week high of $716.86.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.03%. The company’s revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total transaction of $9,112,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total value of $28,162,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,654 shares of company stock valued at $37,450,892. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on INTU shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $715.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $645.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $492.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $623.45.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

