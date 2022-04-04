International Paper (NYSE:IP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on IP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Paper from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. KeyCorp cut their price target on International Paper from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America lowered International Paper from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered International Paper from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on International Paper from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.64.

IP stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.71. 32,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,636,440. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.98. International Paper has a one year low of $40.45 and a one year high of $65.27.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.57%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IP. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of International Paper by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,546,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,875,935,000 after purchasing an additional 124,292 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of International Paper by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,145,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,134,348,000 after purchasing an additional 148,596 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of International Paper by 109.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,957,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $500,891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689,181 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of International Paper by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,725,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $362,084,000 after purchasing an additional 128,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of International Paper by 0.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,795,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $379,986,000 after purchasing an additional 25,091 shares during the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Paper Company Profile (Get Rating)

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

