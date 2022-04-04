International Lithium (CVE:ILC) Trading 13% Higher

International Lithium Corp. (CVE:ILC – Get Rating) shares traded up 13% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.13. 391,402 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 83% from the average session volume of 214,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$30.40 million and a PE ratio of 2.45.

In related news, insider Peter Kucak sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.12, for a total value of C$69,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,443,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,076,041.14.

International Lithium Corp. engages in the investment, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Argentina, Canada, and Ireland. The company primarily explores for lithium-potash and rare metal deposits. It holds interest in the Mariana lithium-potash brine project covering an area of 160 square kilometers located in Salta, Argentina.

