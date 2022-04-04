International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on IFF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $187.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $157.70.

IFF traded down $2.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $131.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700,014. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.00, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1 year low of $113.40 and a 1 year high of $157.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.62 and its 200-day moving average is $138.91.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 312.87%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Winder Investment Pte Ltd lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 25,109,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,357,575,000 after buying an additional 979,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,198,319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,892,226,000 after buying an additional 442,777 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,148,782 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,688,186,000 after buying an additional 387,423 shares in the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 6,844,689 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,031,152,000 after buying an additional 335,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,183,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $836,692,000 after buying an additional 3,827,984 shares in the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

