Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ICPT. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, B. Riley raised Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of ICPT opened at $17.05 on Thursday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $11.60 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.52 and a 200-day moving average of $16.25.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ICPT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $92.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.58) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,575,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $751,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,175,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 95,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 12,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 17,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company markets Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

