Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

NASDAQ IIIN traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,648. Insteel Industries has a 52 week low of $30.12 and a 52 week high of $46.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $710.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.45.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $178.46 million during the quarter. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 12.56%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Insteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.88%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IIIN. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after acquiring an additional 47,003 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 32,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 5,043 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 35,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 9,641 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Insteel Industries Company Profile

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

