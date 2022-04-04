InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

NYSE:NSPR traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.24. The stock had a trading volume of 235 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,508. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.71. InspireMD has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $10.20.

InspireMD Company Profile (Get Rating)

InspireMD, Inc operates as a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of the stent platform technology for the treatment of complex vascular and coronary disease. Its products are marketed for use mainly in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions.

