InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
NYSE:NSPR traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.24. The stock had a trading volume of 235 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,508. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.71. InspireMD has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $10.20.
InspireMD Company Profile (Get Rating)
