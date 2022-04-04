Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on INSM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insmed from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Insmed from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Insmed in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:INSM traded up $0.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.24. 10,007 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 914,399. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 6.19 and a quick ratio of 5.70. Insmed has a 12 month low of $20.02 and a 12 month high of $36.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.91 and a 200-day moving average of $26.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 2.14.

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.06). Insmed had a negative net margin of 230.63% and a negative return on equity of 102.11%. The business had revenue of $56.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.00) EPS. Insmed’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Insmed will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William Lewis sold 96,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $2,237,580.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 1,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $39,289.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,556 shares of company stock valued at $2,743,484. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSM. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Insmed by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 4,534 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Insmed by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 232,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,625,000 after buying an additional 6,793 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Insmed by 438.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Insmed by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 117,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after buying an additional 21,779 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Insmed by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

