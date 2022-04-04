Insider Selling: Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) General Counsel Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA – Get Rating) General Counsel Mary Christina Thomson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $70,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Mary Christina Thomson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sierra Oncology alerts:

On Friday, February 4th, Mary Christina Thomson sold 2,000 shares of Sierra Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $59,560.00.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Mary Christina Thomson sold 2,000 shares of Sierra Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $58,000.00.

Shares of Sierra Oncology stock traded up $2.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,984. Sierra Oncology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.91 and a 1-year high of $37.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.30. The company has a market cap of $853.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 0.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Sierra Oncology by 1,200.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sierra Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Sierra Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Oncology in the third quarter worth $201,000.

Several research firms have recently commented on SRRA. Zacks Investment Research raised Sierra Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Sierra Oncology from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Sierra Oncology in a report on Monday, January 31st.

About Sierra Oncology (Get Rating)

Sierra Oncology, Inc is a clinical stage drug development company of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The firm focuses on advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with significant unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its product Momelotinib, a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2 & ACVR1 inhibitor with a differentiated therapeutic profile in myelofibrosis encompassing robust constitutional symptom improvements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.