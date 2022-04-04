Insider Selling: Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) COO Sells $93,586.24 in Stock

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) COO Eric Venker sold 19,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total value of $93,586.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Eric Venker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 25th, Eric Venker sold 80,045 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $405,027.70.

ROIV stock opened at $4.84 on Monday. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $16.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.95.

Roivant Sciences ( NASDAQ:ROIV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $24.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.13 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ROIV. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Roivant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROIV. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $198,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 16.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

