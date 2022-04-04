Insider Selling: Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) CEO Sells $163,040.24 in Stock

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) CEO Matthew Gline sold 33,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total value of $163,040.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Matthew Gline also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 25th, Matthew Gline sold 35,386 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total value of $179,053.16.

On Friday, March 18th, Matthew Gline sold 82,006 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total value of $420,690.78.

On Monday, March 7th, Matthew Gline sold 92,324 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total value of $509,628.48.

ROIV stock opened at $4.84 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.95. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $16.76.

Roivant Sciences ( NASDAQ:ROIV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $24.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,585,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $484,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 16.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ROIV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Roivant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

