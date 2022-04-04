Insider Selling: RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Major Shareholder Sells $322,397.28 in Stock

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) major shareholder Grain Co Continental sold 671,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.48, for a total transaction of $322,397.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Grain Co Continental also recently made the following trade(s):

Get RiceBran Technologies alerts:

On Monday, March 28th, Grain Co Continental sold 300,000 shares of RiceBran Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total transaction of $147,000.00.

On Friday, March 25th, Grain Co Continental sold 121,232 shares of RiceBran Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.54, for a total transaction of $65,465.28.

RIBT stock opened at $0.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.83 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 0.51. RiceBran Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $1.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.38 and its 200 day moving average is $0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

RiceBran Technologies ( NASDAQ:RIBT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. RiceBran Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.75% and a negative return on equity of 24.43%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in RiceBran Technologies by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 213,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 76,300 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in RiceBran Technologies by 365.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 86,113 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in RiceBran Technologies by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 32,258 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in RiceBran Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $590,000. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in RiceBran Technologies by 214.3% during the 3rd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

RiceBran Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company. It focuses on producing, processing, and marketing of value-added processing and marketing of healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from rice and other small grains, and by-products created in the milling of these grains.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RiceBran Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiceBran Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.