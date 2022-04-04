Insider Selling: Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Major Shareholder Sells $221,832.00 in Stock

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 17,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $221,832.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Chai Trust Co Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 23rd, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 16,889 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total transaction of $204,525.79.
- On Monday, March 21st, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 15,323 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $186,940.60.
- On Wednesday, March 9th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 19,094 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total transaction of $255,095.84.
- On Monday, February 28th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 37,906 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $514,384.42.
- On Thursday, February 24th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 57,096 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total transaction of $777,647.52.
- On Tuesday, February 22nd, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 56,050 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $832,903.00.
- On Friday, February 18th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 59,816 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total transaction of $891,856.56.
- On Wednesday, February 16th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 51,932 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $772,748.16.
- On Monday, February 14th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 61,100 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total transaction of $896,337.00.
- On Friday, February 11th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 30,749 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $453,855.24.
PARR opened at $13.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.65. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.66 and a 1 year high of $18.05. The stock has a market cap of $810.93 million, a P/E ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 2.55.
PARR has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Par Pacific in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Par Pacific by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,567,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,781,000 after acquiring an additional 73,894 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its position in Par Pacific by 70.0% during the third quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,210,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,741,000 after acquiring an additional 910,000 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Par Pacific by 2.6% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,162,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,993,000 after acquiring an additional 55,790 shares during the period. Caspian Capital LP acquired a new position in Par Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $18,996,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Par Pacific by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 942,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,547,000 after acquiring an additional 263,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.
About Par Pacific
Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.
