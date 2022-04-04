Insider Selling: Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Major Shareholder Sells $221,832.00 in Stock

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 17,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $221,832.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Chai Trust Co Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Par Pacific alerts:

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 16,889 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total transaction of $204,525.79.

On Monday, March 21st, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 15,323 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $186,940.60.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 19,094 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total transaction of $255,095.84.

On Monday, February 28th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 37,906 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $514,384.42.

On Thursday, February 24th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 57,096 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total transaction of $777,647.52.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 56,050 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $832,903.00.

On Friday, February 18th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 59,816 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total transaction of $891,856.56.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 51,932 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $772,748.16.

On Monday, February 14th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 61,100 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total transaction of $896,337.00.

On Friday, February 11th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 30,749 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $453,855.24.

PARR opened at $13.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.65. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.66 and a 1 year high of $18.05. The stock has a market cap of $810.93 million, a P/E ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 2.55.

Par Pacific ( NYSE:PARR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 41.56% and a negative net margin of 1.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.41) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

PARR has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Par Pacific in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Par Pacific by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,567,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,781,000 after acquiring an additional 73,894 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its position in Par Pacific by 70.0% during the third quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,210,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,741,000 after acquiring an additional 910,000 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Par Pacific by 2.6% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,162,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,993,000 after acquiring an additional 55,790 shares during the period. Caspian Capital LP acquired a new position in Par Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $18,996,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Par Pacific by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 942,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,547,000 after acquiring an additional 263,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

About Par Pacific (Get Rating)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.