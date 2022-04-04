Insider Selling: MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Insider Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.14, for a total transaction of $1,110,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:MDB traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $455.87. 46,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,382,864. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.37 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $384.43 and a 200 day moving average of $455.34. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $238.01 and a 1-year high of $590.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $266.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.42 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 35.12% and a negative return on equity of 66.70%. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.01) EPS. Research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 54.2% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 3,233.3% in the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MDB shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $556.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $626.00 to $362.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $505.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.72.

MongoDB Company Profile (Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

