Insider Selling: Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) CEO Hessam Nadji sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total transaction of $553,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Hessam Nadji also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 29th, Hessam Nadji sold 10,000 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.27, for a total value of $502,700.00.

On Friday, February 25th, Hessam Nadji sold 1,214 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $60,724.28.

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Hessam Nadji sold 13,979 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $673,787.80.

MMI stock traded down $0.34 on Monday, reaching $55.97. 156,817 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,431. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.90. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.87. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a one year low of $34.22 and a one year high of $57.56.

Marcus & Millichap ( NYSE:MMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $495.13 million during the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 10.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. Marcus & Millichap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.20%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,157,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Marcus & Millichap by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,978,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,650,000 after acquiring an additional 25,244 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 177.7% during the 4th quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 100,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,194,000 after purchasing an additional 64,581 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 7,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marcus & Millichap in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing.

