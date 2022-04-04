Insider Selling: Just Group plc (LON:JUST) Insider Sells £140,093.12 in Stock

Just Group plc (LON:JUST – Get Rating) insider Andy Parsons sold 157,408 shares of Just Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 89 ($1.17), for a total transaction of £140,093.12 ($183,512.08).

Shares of LON:JUST opened at GBX 90.15 ($1.18) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 21.26, a quick ratio of 19.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 86.29. The company has a market capitalization of £936.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.51. Just Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 70.85 ($0.93) and a 12-month high of GBX 113 ($1.48).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JUST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 113 ($1.48) price target on shares of Just Group in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Just Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 106 ($1.39) target price on shares of Just Group in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Just Group from GBX 97 ($1.27) to GBX 105 ($1.38) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.23) target price on shares of Just Group in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Just Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 123.50 ($1.62).

Just Group plc provides various financial services in the retirement income market in the United Kingdom. It offers de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, lifetime mortgages, and protection products. The company also provides professional services, including regulated financial advice and guidance services; and a range of business services, such as consultancy and software development, and outsourced customer service delivery and marketing services.

