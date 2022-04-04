Insider Selling: Just Group plc (LON:JUST) Insider Sells £140,093.12 in Stock

Just Group plc (LON:JUST – Get Rating) insider Andy Parsons sold 157,408 shares of Just Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 89 ($1.17), for a total transaction of £140,093.12 ($183,512.08).
Shares of LON:JUST opened at GBX 90.15 ($1.18) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 21.26, a quick ratio of 19.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 86.29. The company has a market capitalization of £936.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.51. Just Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 70.85 ($0.93) and a 12-month high of GBX 113 ($1.48).
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%.
Just Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Just Group plc provides various financial services in the retirement income market in the United Kingdom. It offers de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, lifetime mortgages, and protection products. The company also provides professional services, including regulated financial advice and guidance services; and a range of business services, such as consultancy and software development, and outsourced customer service delivery and marketing services.
Featured Stories
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Just Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.