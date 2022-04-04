Insider Selling: IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) CEO Sells 1,213 Shares of Stock

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEEGet Rating) CEO Glenn Sblendorio sold 1,213 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $20,621.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Glenn Sblendorio also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, April 1st, Glenn Sblendorio sold 40,756 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $713,230.00.
  • On Friday, March 25th, Glenn Sblendorio sold 18,775 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total value of $320,301.50.
  • On Friday, March 18th, Glenn Sblendorio sold 3,479 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $59,143.00.

NASDAQ ISEE opened at $17.79 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.74 and a beta of 1.46. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.62 and a fifty-two week high of $19.32.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEEGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in IVERIC bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,227,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 236.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 144,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 101,622 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,474,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,696,000 after purchasing an additional 709,143 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 247.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 76,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCG Crossover Management LLC acquired a new position in IVERIC bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,113,000. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ISEE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird began coverage on IVERIC bio in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on IVERIC bio in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IVERIC bio in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on IVERIC bio in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.86.

IVERIC bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

