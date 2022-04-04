Insider Selling: Inomin Mines Inc. (CVE:MINE) Insider Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Inomin Mines Inc. (CVE:MINE – Get Rating) insider Dean Fraser sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.45, for a total value of C$22,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,575,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,145,875.

Shares of CVE MINE traded up C$0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$0.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,377,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,951. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.97 million and a PE ratio of -98.75. Inomin Mines Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.08 and a 1-year high of C$0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.14.

Inomin Mines Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, nickel, cobalt, and zinc deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the King's Point polymetallic project comprising 129 claims that covers an area of 3,225 hectares within two separate blocks located in the Green Bay area of Newfoundland; and the Fleetwood zinc-copper-silver-gold property located in the New Westminster Mining Division of south-western British Columbia.

