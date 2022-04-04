Insider Selling: Inomin Mines Inc. (CVE:MINE) Insider Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Inomin Mines Inc. (CVE:MINE – Get Rating) insider Dean Fraser sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.45, for a total value of C$22,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,575,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,145,875.
Shares of CVE MINE traded up C$0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$0.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,377,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,951. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.97 million and a PE ratio of -98.75. Inomin Mines Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.08 and a 1-year high of C$0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.14.
About Inomin Mines (Get Rating)
See Also
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Inomin Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inomin Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.