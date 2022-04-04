Insider Selling: Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) CEO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total value of $304,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Edward Meyercord also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

On Tuesday, March 1st, Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $278,250.00.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $311,750.00.

NASDAQ EXTR traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.59. 795,168 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,289,463. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.21. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.66 and a 1 year high of $16.60. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.61 and a beta of 1.95.

Extreme Networks ( NASDAQ:EXTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $280.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.07 million. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 115.23% and a net margin of 3.69%. Extreme Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,914,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,956,000 after buying an additional 2,912,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Extreme Networks by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,115,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,915 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Extreme Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,187,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,642,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,792,000 after purchasing an additional 563,750 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 114.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 775,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,634,000 after purchasing an additional 413,372 shares during the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EXTR shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet cut Extreme Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Extreme Networks from $16.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.63.

About Extreme Networks (Get Rating)

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.