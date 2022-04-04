Insider Selling: Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Insider Sells 66,043 Shares of Stock

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Rating) insider Kate Ringrose sold 66,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 79 ($1.03), for a total transaction of £52,173.97 ($68,344.21).

On Monday, March 28th, Kate Ringrose sold 98,696 shares of Centrica stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 83 ($1.09), for a total transaction of £81,917.68 ($107,306.37).

On Thursday, March 10th, Kate Ringrose acquired 193 shares of Centrica stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 78 ($1.02) per share, with a total value of £150.54 ($197.20).

On Thursday, February 10th, Kate Ringrose acquired 189 shares of Centrica stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 79 ($1.03) per share, with a total value of £149.31 ($195.59).

CNA traded up GBX 0.48 ($0.01) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 78.84 ($1.03). 16,162,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,181,002. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 77.08 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 68.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.84, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.11. Centrica plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 45.21 ($0.59) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 84.78 ($1.11). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.65 billion and a PE ratio of 3.85.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CNA. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 112 ($1.47) price target on shares of Centrica in a report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.31) price target on shares of Centrica in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Centrica from GBX 87 ($1.14) to GBX 94 ($1.23) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 90.17 ($1.18).

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

