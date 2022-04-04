Insider Selling: Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Insider Sells 66,043 Shares of Stock

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Rating) insider Kate Ringrose sold 66,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 79 ($1.03), for a total transaction of £52,173.97 ($68,344.21).
Kate Ringrose also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 28th, Kate Ringrose sold 98,696 shares of Centrica stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 83 ($1.09), for a total transaction of £81,917.68 ($107,306.37).
- On Thursday, March 10th, Kate Ringrose acquired 193 shares of Centrica stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 78 ($1.02) per share, with a total value of £150.54 ($197.20).
- On Thursday, February 10th, Kate Ringrose acquired 189 shares of Centrica stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 79 ($1.03) per share, with a total value of £149.31 ($195.59).
CNA traded up GBX 0.48 ($0.01) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 78.84 ($1.03). 16,162,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,181,002. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 77.08 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 68.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.84, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.11. Centrica plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 45.21 ($0.59) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 84.78 ($1.11). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.65 billion and a PE ratio of 3.85.
About Centrica (Get Rating)
Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.
