Insider Selling: BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Insider Sells 7,600 Shares of Stock

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) insider Helen M. Thackray sold 7,600 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $123,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCRX traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.73. 109,187 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,985,708. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.21 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.69. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.23 and a 12 month high of $19.99.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $47.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.18 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BCRX. Barclays lifted their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 36,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 267,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 25,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 67,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.08% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

