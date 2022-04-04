Insider Selling: Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN – Get Rating) Director Mark Gustafson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total transaction of $24,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

ALZN traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $1.20. The company had a trading volume of 514,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,969. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.89. Alzamend Neuro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $33.55.

Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alzamend Neuro, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Alzamend Neuro during the third quarter valued at $533,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Alzamend Neuro in the 4th quarter worth about $313,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alzamend Neuro in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alzamend Neuro in the 3rd quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alzamend Neuro in the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Alzamend Neuro Company Profile

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AL001 for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders.

