Insider Selling: Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Insider Sells $33,607.08 in Stock

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) insider Donald Steven Furman sold 3,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $33,607.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Alignment Healthcare stock opened at $11.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.54. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.14 and a 1 year high of $28.59.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $298.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.81 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 16.72% and a negative return on equity of 58.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 101.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,469,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248,417 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,525,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,635,000 after buying an additional 1,473,204 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,586,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,369,000 after buying an additional 919,320 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Alignment Healthcare by 136.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,305,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,358,000 after buying an additional 753,296 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $9,598,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alignment Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $24.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alignment Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, and Nevada.

