Insider Buying: Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (LON:UEM) Insider Acquires £4,173.12 in Stock

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (LON:UEM – Get Rating) insider Mark Bridgeman acquired 1,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 224 ($2.93) per share, with a total value of £4,173.12 ($5,466.49).

On Tuesday, January 4th, Mark Bridgeman bought 3,337 shares of Utilico Emerging Markets Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 215 ($2.82) per share, with a total value of £7,174.55 ($9,398.15).

UEM stock opened at GBX 221 ($2.89) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £480.77 million and a P/E ratio of 3.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 212.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 213.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 196 ($2.57) and a 52 week high of GBX 229 ($3.00).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. Utilico Emerging Markets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.14%.

About Utilico Emerging Markets Trust

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Investment Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by ICM Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors.

