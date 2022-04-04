Insider Buying: Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Major Shareholder Buys 1,474,538 Shares of Stock

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. purchased 1,474,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.13 per share, for a total transaction of $34,106,063.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Trian Fund Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Invesco alerts:

On Monday, April 4th, Trian Fund Management, L.P. purchased 250,062 shares of Invesco stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.46 per share, with a total value of $5,866,454.52.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Trian Fund Management, L.P. bought 1,500,000 shares of Invesco stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.36 per share, for a total transaction of $35,040,000.00.

On Monday, March 28th, Trian Fund Management, L.P. purchased 756,419 shares of Invesco stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.15 per share, with a total value of $16,754,680.85.

On Friday, March 25th, Trian Fund Management, L.P. bought 720,080 shares of Invesco stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.01 per share, with a total value of $15,848,960.80.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Trian Fund Management, L.P. acquired 1,026,508 shares of Invesco stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.52 per share, with a total value of $22,090,452.16.

Shares of Invesco stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,441,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,399,390. The company has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.38. Invesco Ltd. has a 52-week low of $18.42 and a 52-week high of $29.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 23.64%. Invesco’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently 22.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trian Fund Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 45,473,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,182,320,000 after purchasing an additional 8,718,084 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 129.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,286,925 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $151,577,000 after buying an additional 3,546,547 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,849,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Invesco by 647.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,014,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco by 96.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,945,207 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,814 shares during the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IVZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Invesco from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Invesco from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Invesco from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Invesco in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.68.

Invesco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.