Insider Buying: International Biotechnology Trust (LON:IBT) Insider Buys £15,825 in Stock

International Biotechnology Trust (LON:IBT – Get Rating) insider Patrick Magee acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 633 ($8.29) per share, for a total transaction of £15,825 ($20,729.63).
Shares of LON:IBT opened at GBX 635 ($8.32) on Monday. International Biotechnology Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 575 ($7.53) and a 52 week high of GBX 773.25 ($10.13). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 639.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of £261.35 million and a P/E ratio of 3.92.
International Biotechnology Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
