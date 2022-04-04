Insider Buying: Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Director Purchases 555 Shares of Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) Director Stephen W. Laut bought 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$78.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,778.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,854,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$146,279,331.52.

Stephen W. Laut also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 16th, Stephen W. Laut sold 340 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$73.90, for a total transaction of C$25,126.00.

On Monday, March 14th, Stephen W. Laut sold 275 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.21, for a total transaction of C$20,407.75.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$75.60, for a total transaction of C$378,000.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$76.02, for a total transaction of C$380,100.00.

On Wednesday, January 19th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.97, for a total transaction of C$329,861.00.

On Monday, January 17th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$66.18, for a total transaction of C$330,918.50.

On Thursday, January 13th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.91, for a total transaction of C$309,550.00.

On Tuesday, January 4th, Stephen W. Laut acquired 802 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$54.57 per share, with a total value of C$43,765.14.

CNQ traded up C$1.48 on Friday, reaching C$78.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,548,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,581,887. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$71.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$59.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$91.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$36.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$80.13.

Canadian Natural Resources ( TSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.11 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.83 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 8.1099999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 46.44%.

CNQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$69.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$77.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$64.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$71.05.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

