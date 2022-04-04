Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical technology company’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on INGN. TheStreet cut Inogen from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Inogen from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.80.
Shares of NASDAQ:INGN traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.52. 254 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,514. The company has a market capitalization of $784.81 million, a P/E ratio of -121.65 and a beta of 0.90. Inogen has a one year low of $26.19 and a one year high of $82.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.45.
In other Inogen news, Director Ray Benjamin M. Anderson sold 4,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total value of $156,614.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Inogen in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Inogen by 383.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,079 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Inogen by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Inogen by 159.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Inogen during the third quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.22% of the company’s stock.
Inogen Company Profile (Get Rating)
Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.
