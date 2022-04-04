Innsuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Innsuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
IHT traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.93. The company had a trading volume of 8,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,035. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.48. Innsuites Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $14.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.
