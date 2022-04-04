Innovation Blockchain Payment (IBP) Achieves Market Cap of $1.32 Million

Innovation Blockchain Payment (IBP) traded down 16.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One Innovation Blockchain Payment coin can now be purchased for $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Innovation Blockchain Payment has a total market cap of $1.32 million and $701,610.00 worth of Innovation Blockchain Payment was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Innovation Blockchain Payment has traded down 49.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003558 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00037474 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.96 or 0.00107902 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Innovation Blockchain Payment Profile

Innovation Blockchain Payment is a coin. Innovation Blockchain Payment’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 188,009,206 coins. The official website for Innovation Blockchain Payment is www.ibp.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Innovation Blockchain Payment is a platform created by the SCG Worldwide Foundation and implemented on IP Co., Ltd. service platform. IBP is made of ERC20 and leverages the Ethereum network to support a transparent and fast payment environment. The Ethereum network will provide IBP flexibility and transparency, and increase the possibility of IBP through organic connections. “

Buying and Selling Innovation Blockchain Payment

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innovation Blockchain Payment directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Innovation Blockchain Payment should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Innovation Blockchain Payment using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

