Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IMKTA traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $88.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,990. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.71. Ingles Markets has a 52 week low of $56.95 and a 52 week high of $95.75.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. Ingles Markets’s payout ratio is 4.84%.

In other news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $46,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 23.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in Ingles Markets during the 4th quarter worth $10,961,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Ingles Markets by 185.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 123,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,667,000 after purchasing an additional 80,219 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ingles Markets by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 348,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,109,000 after purchasing an additional 75,709 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Ingles Markets during the 4th quarter worth $5,420,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Ingles Markets by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 255,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,855,000 after purchasing an additional 53,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

Ingles Markets Company Profile

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

