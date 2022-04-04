Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Holdings Cut by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,481 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Ingersoll Rand worth $13,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IR. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter worth $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 199.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on IR. Barclays decreased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.14.

IR stock opened at $50.25 on Monday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.85 and a 1 year high of $62.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a PE ratio of 37.22 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 5.93%.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $305,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 33,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $1,658,229.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,105 shares of company stock valued at $4,248,009 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ingersoll Rand (Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.