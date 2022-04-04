INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) versus Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP) Head-To-Head Analysis

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating) and Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for INDUS Realty Trust and Maui Land & Pineapple, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score INDUS Realty Trust 0 1 5 0 2.83 Maui Land & Pineapple 0 0 0 0 N/A

INDUS Realty Trust presently has a consensus price target of $81.17, suggesting a potential upside of 10.01%. Given INDUS Realty Trust’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe INDUS Realty Trust is more favorable than Maui Land & Pineapple.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.3% of INDUS Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.8% of Maui Land & Pineapple shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.7% of INDUS Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 64.9% of Maui Land & Pineapple shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

INDUS Realty Trust has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Maui Land & Pineapple has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares INDUS Realty Trust and Maui Land & Pineapple’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INDUS Realty Trust 33.41% 5.59% 3.10% Maui Land & Pineapple -27.49% -14.63% -8.48%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares INDUS Realty Trust and Maui Land & Pineapple’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INDUS Realty Trust $42.34 million 17.75 $14.14 million $1.21 60.98 Maui Land & Pineapple $12.44 million 17.50 -$3.42 million ($0.18) -62.22

INDUS Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Maui Land & Pineapple. Maui Land & Pineapple is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than INDUS Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

INDUS Realty Trust beats Maui Land & Pineapple on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About INDUS Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Indus Realty Trust, Inc. engages in developing, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Maui Land & Pineapple (Get Rating)

Maui Land & Pineapple Co., Inc. is a landholding and operating company, which engages in the development, sale, and management of real estate. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Leasing and Resort Amenities. The Real Estate segment includes land planning and entitlement, development, and sales activities. The Leasing segment consists of residential, resort, commercial, agricultural and industrial land and property leases, licensing of registered trademarks and trade names, and stewardship and conservation efforts. The Resort Amenities segment manages a full-service spa, a beach club, and a private club membership program. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Lahaina, HI.

